M7’s new anti-graft strategy a mock fight says DPs Mao

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition Democratic Party has criticized the newly launched anti-graft unit and strategy by President Yoweri Museveni calling it a mock fight.

Addressing journalists at city house, the party president Norbert Mao said corruption in the country can only be wiped out if the president himself acts as an example by standing for the truth.

Mao says the current government cannot fight corruption because it is allegedly using it to sustain themselves.

He adds that creating many anti-graft agencies affiliated to the president’s office is not a guarantee that corruption will be wiped out.

He is now advising government to first evaluate the performance of the existing agencies and why they have failed to deliver before creating new ones.

