M7’s come back in 2021 is catastrophic

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Political Analysts have described the endorsement by NRM MP’s to have Yoweri Museveni rule Uganda from 2021 and beyond as a catastrophe for constitutionalism in Uganda.

Siraja Kifampa tells KFM that much as the resolution by the MP’s did not come as a surprise to many, Uganda’s future is headed for darkness since no post-Museveni-president will ever respect the constitution which is the supreme law and guiding principal of the country.

This he says is because the current regime has overly amended the constitution making it to become a mockery for those in leadership.

Kifampa meanwhile says there is little hope for those who wished for change in 2021 as long as Museveni who has power and authority over most things in the country still stands for presidency.

Related Stories……….

NRM MP’s endorse M7 life presidency