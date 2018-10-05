M7 vows to fight attempts by individuals to own city markets

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has vowed to fight any attempts by individuals to own city markets.

The president was addressing Nakasero vendors this afternoon on one of his rallies in the city.

The president said to streamline management of the city markets, he gave two proposals including Kampala Capital City Authority taking over management of the cities and allowing vendors to have joint ownership

The president also condemned the practice of charging toilet fees by arcade owners, insisting that people renting these arcades should be able to use these facilities at no cost.

KCCA executive director Jenifer Musisi said each building in the city should have toilet facilities for the occupants.

The president is also expected to meet arcade owners.