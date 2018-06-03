M7 vows to defend church house

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has promised to ensure that the debt the Anglican’s church house has is cleared.

Speaking at the martyr’s day celebrations at the Anglican shrine , Museveni vowed not to allow anyone provided he is still alive to take over this house that the church has struggled to build.

According to media reports, this church house is at risk of being taken over by some business people over a loan.

Museveni said he is going to engage with the church leaders to ensure the house is protected.

He has meanwhile challenged Christians to live an exemplary life by respecting their bodies as God’s temple if they are to transform the country.

The President has also promised to renovate and beautify the Anglican shrine so that it can be on the same level as for the Catholics.