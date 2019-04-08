M7 vows to crack down criminals

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has vowed to deal with any criminal who wants to reap Uganda of its tourism potential.

His remark follow the release of a kidnapped US tourist Kimberly Sue and her Ugandan guide Jean Paul who had been kidnapped by criminals in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Through his official tweeter account, Museveni has reassured Ugandans and tourist that Uganda is safe and shall continue to ensure security in parks prevails.

The duo was released following a successful joint search by security forces among commanded by the inspector general of police Martins Okoth Ochola, the Special Forces commander Maj Gen Don Nabbasa among others

However multiple media sources pointed to the possibility that ransom could have been paid.

The kidnappers had demanded for shillings 1.8 billion as ransom.

The government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo says they handover over the released tourist to the US Ambassador in Uganda.

