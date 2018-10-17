M7 to commission Uganda’s 1st cable bridge in Jinja

By Damali Mukhaye.

President Museveni is today expected to commission Uganda’s first cable bridge in Jinja.

According to senior presidential press secretary Don Wanyama after the commissioning today afternoon, the bridge will be opened for public use.

The commissioning today follows a recent static load testing on the New Nile Bridge conducted by the Uganda national roads authority to determine its bearing capacity.

The test was conducted by stationing 26 dump trucks weighing 25 tonnes on the bridge.

The new bridge named source of the Nile Bridge replaces the Nalubaalebridge that was built in 1954.

This high quality infrastructure funded by government of Uganda and Japan is expected to promote the economic growth of Uganda and the East African countries through enhancing smoothness of transportation on the Northern Corridor.