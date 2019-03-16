M7 to bring back sugar bill

By Ben Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni is to bring back to parliament the Sugar bill.

The sugar bill aimed at regulating the sugar industry was passed by parliament last year amidst concerns raised by players in the sector.

Delivering a lecture on building a resilient integrated and self-sustaining economy, the president said parliament did not handle well the bill and in its current form is likely to collapse the sugar industry.

He said this was antagonizing the big sugar factories, accusing some legislators of having suspicious relationships with the new small sugar factories.

The Sugar Bill, 2016 seeks to provide for the development, regulation and promotion of the sugar industry to ensure tat there is a sustainable, diversified, harmonized, modern and competitive sugar sector.