M7 to announce new anti-graft control measures

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni is today expected to announce new methods of fighting corruption as Uganda commemorates the international Anti-Corruption day.

The day celebrated worldwide yesterday will be celebrated in Uganda today with main celebrations at the Kololo airstrip where the president is expected as chief guest.

Speaking at the launch of the anti-corruption a week ago, the inspector General of government Irene Mulyagonja called for the expeditious establishment of the leadership code tribunal if they are to fully investigate and punish corrupt public officials.

Museveni later blamed the weak laws for perpetrating corruption among public officials who go unpunished.

The World Economic Forum estimates that the cost of corruption is at least 5% of global gross domestic product.

Meanwhile statistics from the World Bank show that businesses and individuals pay more than $1 trillion in bribes each year.