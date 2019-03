By Ben Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has called for the cutting of wasteful expenditure.

Addressing the NRM caucus in Kyankwanzi, Museveni expressed concern over the increasing public expenditure due to demand for new administrative units.

He says the time is now to put a stop the creation of new districts arguing that new districts can wait.

He says focus should now be put towards the development of the youth programs.

The president has also challenged the legislators to cut foreign travel.