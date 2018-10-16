M7 received Musisi’s resignation letter – Opondo

By Ritah Kemigisa

The government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has confirmed that president Yoweri Museveni has received the resignation letter tendered in by the KCCA executive director Jennifer Musisi.

Last evening Musisihanded in her 21 paged resignation letter to president Museveni outlining her achievements and failures in her 7 year tenure.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center, Ofwono said the president will soon respond.

In an interview with Daily Monitor recently, Musisi admitted that managing Kampala was not an easy walk, but said KCCA has made significant changes in laying a foundation to transform the city.

Related Stories……….

KCCA ED Musisi tenders in her resignation

Lukwago happy with Musisi’s resignation