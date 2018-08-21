M7 promises to study Kawuma’s shooting

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has promised to study circumstances that led to the death Bobi wine’s driver Yasin Kawuma who was shot dead during the Arua Municipality by-election.

The president’s initiative follow the controversy that has since been created by Kawuma’s death.

Kawuma was shot dead from Bobi’s Tundra car near pacific hotel a few kilometers from where the Kassiano’s supporters had rallied.

Police has since said it has started investigating this shooting.

The president has meanwhile blamed the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi wine and the Arua municipality MP elect KassianoWaddri for the fracas that rocked the Aruaby-election campaign.

In his latest statement about the Arua violence, Presidnet Yoweri Museveni says Bobi wine and other opposition members have no right to attack any person or even beat their opponents.

He meanwhile says people need to commend the security forces which saved many from dying.