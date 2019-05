M7 praises fallen premier Nsibambi

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the former Prime Minister Prof. Apolo Nsibambi for streamlining salary issues at Makerere University.

Speaking from the home of the deceased in Lungujja, Bulange Mengo, Museveni described the former premier as an instrumental figure in the restoration of Buganda Kingdom.

Museveni adds that Nsibambi will also be remembered for bringing the gap between war veterans and academia.

Nsibambi passed on peacefully yesterday tat his home in Lunguja, Bulange Mengo.

