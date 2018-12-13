M7 pins opposition on rallies

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has accused the opposition of holding evil intentions while holding rallies and assemblies.

During the IPOD summit yesterday, the JEEMA party President Asuman Basalirwa asked Museveni to guarantee the opposition of their freedoms of assembly and association by ensuing that their rallies are not cancelled.

However Museveni says there is no problem in opposition parties assembling but where they hold their rallies from matters.

He said holding rallies and demonstrations that can erupt into chaos and riots like it happened in France and those held in markets will not be accepted.

He insists that before any public rally is Okayed three objectives have to be fulfilled namely; the venue, intention of the rally and the message to be given has to be made clear.

