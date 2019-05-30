M7 pardons deported MTN Uganda CEO

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri has forgiven the deported MTN Ugandan Chief Executive officer Wim Vanhelleputte and allowed him to return back to Uganda.

Vanhelleputte was early this year, in February deported for undermining the national security and as such government deemed him an undesirable immigrant under section 52(g) of the Uganda Citizenship and immigration Control Act.

Now the presidential senior press secretary Don Wanyama says following discussions with MTN group top management, President Museveni has exercised his executive discretion and allowed the MTN Uganda CEO back into the country.

Wanyama says Vanhelleputte will be expected to resume his duties soon.

He has earlier dragged the Attorney general of Uganda to court seeking orders to quash his deportation saying he was not given an opportunity to explain himself before the order declaring unwanted was signed.

High court Judge Justice Wolayo Henrietta had set 7th June, 2019 as the ruling date to hear his application.

