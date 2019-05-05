M7 not happy with the way Bobi Wine was arrested

By Ritah Kemigisa

President Yoweri Museveni has criticized police over the manner in which they arrested the Kyadondo east Mp Robert Kyagulanyi after his music concert at Busabala was cancelled on Easter Monday.

On the fateful day, police broke the window of Bobi Wine’s car using pistol butts and a hammer and fired teargas to drag him out of the car and also disperse his followers.

In a statement on public assemblies issued today, Museveni disproved the method used by police to arrest Bobi Wine saying they should have towed his vehicle to wherever they wanted him to be.

Museveni also insists that only public assemblies and processions that have legitimate reasons will be allowed to take place while those that seek to preach hate and de-campaign government investments will not be allowed.

He also advices those who plan to hold such public meetings to do so in gazatted places and not markets and crowded streets.

He quickly adds that working with police is important to ensure safety of people and their property.