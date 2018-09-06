M7 meets Ugandans in China

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

President Museveni has met a cross-section of Ugandans living in China, promising to attend to three key issues they raised for his attention.

This followed submissions by six Ugandan representatives who asked the President to raise some of the issues with his Chinese counterpart.

MrNtumwaBirimumaso, the proprietor of Ubuntu Cafe, a company that exports Ugandan coffee to China, told the President about the high taxes placed on roasted coffee beans yet they would fetch more money than green beans.

In his remarks, the President promised to raise the two issues (taxation and teachers certification) with his host, President Xi Jinping, at a meeting scheduled for today

President Museveni, who has been part of African leaders attending FOCAC, also commended Maria Nakaweesi, a Ugandan running a freight and logistics company in Guangzhou city.