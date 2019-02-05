M7 Launches mosquito paint

By Moses Ndhaye.

President Yoweri Museveni is set to launch an anti-mosquito paint that has been developed by Plascon Company which is 100% owned by the Japanese Kansai Paint company.

According to the vice president Kansai Paint Kalpana Abe the paint in question has been approved in many countries that are committed to breaking into the search for a novel vector control against mosquitoes.

The anti-mosquito paint is expected to address Uganda’s mosquito challenges, through eliminating the host of diseases such as malaria.