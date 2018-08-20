M7 – I can’t be threatened, i can defend myself

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has said he has the capacity to defend myself whether alone or in company of security personnel.

This follows the reported stoning of his car in Arua recently, an incident that has since caused a lot controversy and attracted media attention.

Now in a statement issued last evening, the president said there are more serious problems that need media attention than that incidence warning the media to stop over concentrating on it.

He says he has defended himself for the last 48 years and so cannot be threatened by any one.

He has meanwhile advised that more focus is put on Political leaders like Kassiano Wadri and Bobi wine whom he says are the biggest problems of the country.