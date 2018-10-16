M7 halts demolition of houses in farm zone Lusanja

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Museveni has halted any further demolition of houses in farm zone Lusanja in wakiso district.

This was during a visit to the area where over 2000 people have been left homeless after forcibly being evicted.

His directive followed concerns raised by the resident’s chairman Fred Kanyikewho complained of torture by the security personnel who connived with the businessman to destroy their houses

Kanyike had told the head of state that 350 houses had so far been destroyed with 240 houses pending eviction.

The president however gave them assurance that no more houses will be destroyed

The president earlier promised to compensate the affected families and directed the office of the prime minister to offer some assistance to the affected communities including temporary shelter and food as government works on the compensation for the loss