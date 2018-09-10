M7 faults NGOs for funding demos

By Moses Ndhaye.

President Yoweri Museveni insists that non-government organizations are funding demonstrations in the city.

He says that these civil society Organizations are targeting the jobless youth whom they pay to burn tires in the middle of the roads and he says this must stop.

On Saturday last week, a consortium of civil society organizations in a joint press conference denied engaging in giving money to the youth to carry out demonstrations as government alleges.

President Museveni meanwhile also warned opposition leaders to stop engaging in acts which are bound to destabilize the country.

He has asked them to stop telling lies to the foreign powers adding that these external powers will not help in the developing the country.

Museveni meanwhile warned the media to stop reporting negatively about issues affecting the nation.