M7 Commissions Uganda Police force CCTV cameras project

By Benjamin Jumbe.

President Yoweri Museveni has once again given assurance to the public that government has capacity to deal with urban crime.

Commissioning the Uganda Police force CCTV cameras project at Nateete, the president said the NRM government has solved so many problems in past and so the recent spate of murders perpetuated by boda riders will be a walk over.

He said with installation of these cameras, security agencies will now better empowered to detect and prevent crime and also follow up any criminals.

The police has of recent intensified installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in major urban centers, key road junctions and highways of Kampala as directed by president Museveni as part of efforts to strengthen security surveillance efforts.