M7 can abolish parliament – Minister

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The minister for East African Affairs Julius Maganda has revealed that parliament can be legally abolished if legislators go astray in the constitutional obligations.

His remarks come at a time the president warned that he can do away with parliament.

His statement followed the much anticipated debate which He opposed on the findings of a parliamentary probe into the Arua violence which led to the brutal arrest and torture of MPs and other civilians.

Now Maganda says the president’s warning is just a reminder to the legislators to do their work.

He says laws are there and can thus be revisited and reviewed by the president to end parliament.