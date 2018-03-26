M7 blames bad Relations with Rwanda on poor communication

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has blamed the bad relations between Rwanda and Uganda on poor communication.

Addressing a joint press conference with Rwanda’s Paul Kagame at State house, Museveni said most of the development programs like electricity and infrastructure and security at large have largely been affected by the laxity in communication between the two countries.

Museveni is now proposing a telephoning course so that those in leadership can learn to use their phones to resolve contentious issues involving the two states.

Museveni said in the case of the kidnapped and murdered Susan Magara, he made a direct phone call with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa that eventually led to the arrest of the suspect.

He now gives assurance that a phone call can be used by authorities from both countries to consult, discuss and dig out facts and where it is deemed fit make legal action.