M7 attacks electoral commission staff over under performance

By Moses Ndhaye.

President Yoweri Museveni has attacked electoral commission staff over under performance.

Inaugurating the new National women council leadership in Kampala, the president citing the recent Jinja East –constituency by election won by FDC’s Paul Mwiru,said there were a lot of ghost voters on the register, but the electoral commission failed to act.

He says for a long time, he has complained, but nothing has been done to address this issue and as such will have to carry out a reshuffle and get rid of the non-performers.

He says, other institutions which are going to get affected include the Uganda investment Authority and the Uganda revenue Authority among others.