M7 asked to get serious by Transparency international

By Ritah Kemigisa.

President Yoweri Museveni has been asked to become more practical and serious if corruption is to be wiped out of the country.

According to the chairperson Transparency international Uganda John Mary Odoi, much as there are anti-graft laws in Uganda, the president is a stronger force to implement some of them.

The president recently instituted a state house anti-corruption agency.

However Odoi says it is the duty of the president to ensure this agency works effectively.

The latest corruption perception index rated Uganda as the second most corrupt country in East Africa