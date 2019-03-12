M7 – Africa will not transform if the private sector is not liberalized

By Ritah Kemigisa.

Africa will not transform if the private sector is not liberalized.

The remark has been made by President Yoweri Museveni at the ongoing Africa Now summit in Munyonyo as he discussed the Topic, “Leadership needed to catalyze Africa’s transformation”

In his address Museveni attributed some of Africa’s problems to poor Education, health and a weak private sector that is no longer innovative.

He says for transformation to take place, people need to have the right skills acquired through education and for sectarianism to stop if states are to become bigger.