M7 accused of diverting from the IPOD summit agenda

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The opposition has accused President Yoweri Museveni of diverting from the agenda of the inter-party organization for Dialogue summit that was held on Wednesday.

The Democratic Party’s legal advisor Richard Lumu says the president in his speech diverted from the four objectives of the summit and instead chose to intimidate the opposition by giving an assurance that he is not about to retire.

The summit had a core objective of strengthening multi party governance in Uganda and also consolidating the constitution and electoral reforms.

Lumu says much as he made it to the summit, more engagements inform of dialogue are still needed to make him believe it is time for him to retire.

During the summit, Museveni said he is open and willing to talk in any dialogue when given the opportunity.

