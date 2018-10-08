Lwengo Police Man Arrested For Car Number Plate theft

Police in Lyantonde are holding one of their colleagues for reportedly being involved in theft of car number plates.

KasimuMukibi attached to Kyazanga police station has been arrested for being part of a criminal gang that terrorize vehicle owners in Masaka region by stealing car number plates.

Mukibi ran out of lack after two of his accomplices Brian Muyanja and Simon Ssentamu both residents of Kyazanga town council in Lwengo district were arrested over the weekend.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the duo and their accomplices that are still on run are in a racket that steals car number plates from people in areas of Masaka, Sembabule, Lyantonde,

Lwengo and Rakai among other areas.

Lameck Kigozi the Southern Region Police Spokesperson has confirmed the arrest saying that police has recovered 4 number plates from the suspect’s home.

He says that police has registered at least 20 cases since last month adding that the groups’ arrest is a break through which will help to bring other suspects to book.

Kigozi has asked members of the public that lost their car registration numbers to go Lyantonde police station and check with police if their number plates are among those that have been recovered.

He says that police will take the group to court if police investigations into the matter are completed.