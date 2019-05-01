Luzira blocks MP’s from visiting Bobi wine

The leader of opposition Betty Aol aand other MP’s have this afternoon been blocked from visiting the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi, commonly known as Bobi Wine was on Monday remanded to Luzira over mobile tax protest.

Addressing journalist at parliament today, Aol says that they thought that since it’s a public holiday, they would visit their colleague in Luzira but all in vain.

She says that they were asked to get clearance from the commissioner of Luzira prison but he was out of the country since he is attending the national Labor day celebrations.

She says that government should work on these bureaucracies on one person carrying the whole office when he or she is away.

