Lusanja people need shelter – Mp Kyagulanyi

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi has asked parliament to consider the plight of Lusanja evicted resident who are now sleeping in tents during this rainy season.

According to the attorney general William Byaruhanda, government has halted all further eviction, until the high court administer justice in this case.

Speaking before this afternoon, Kyagulanyi said that the ongoing court case may take long to be finalized, but children are dying due to bad weather.

He said that these residents should be allowed to construct temporary shelter as they await final position from court.

In response the attorney general said that no person is allowed to interrupt these residents until