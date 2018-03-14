Lukwago’s salary woes against his employer KCCA continue

By Ruth Anderah.

Efforts to have Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s salary woes against his employer KCCA settled out of court, have again hit a snag after the mediation process at the High court failed and the matter will now have to go a formal trial.

This is revealed by the Attorney General’s representative Johnson Natuhwera to Mediator Rukyalekere Christopher that actually the consultations Government made with the relevant persons, reached a position to have the case formally tried by the Judge.

This is because the Attorney General has continuously rendered opinions to the respondents in this case that it would be in contempt of court for Lukwago to be paid a salary or derive any benefit from KCCA, yet there are pending cases in court over the same issue.

The matter was then closed for mediation and the case file referred back to the trial Judge for further action, a move that Lukwago the applicant in this case did not object to.

Last year Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago dragged to the High court, the Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya , the Executive Director Kampala Capital City Authority Jennifer Musisi, the Attorney General of Government and KCCA, seeking orders compelling the respondents to release his accumulated emoluments and salary arrears for the period of December 2013 to May/2016.

The total sum for the 30 months Lukwago is demanding stands at 563.4 million shillings.