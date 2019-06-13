Lukwago worried of kcca debt

By Prossy kisakye.

The Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago is worried that Kampala capital city authority may fail to execute its duties due to huge debts it’s having now.

Lukwago revealed that the council is prompted to call the authority leaders who resigned to explain how the authority added up to huge debts.

He expounded that much of the kcca mounted from courts after losing several cases filled by kcca workers

Lukwago said that now the authority’s accounts are freezes they can’t access money which has limited the proper running of day to day activities.