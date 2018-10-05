Lukwago warns youth on LDU

By Ssebuliba Samuel.

The Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago has asked the youth in Kampala has asked youth to shun the ongoing LDU recruitment because it’s illegal and risky.

Yesterday the chief of defense forces Gen David Muhoozi said that these 24,000 recruits will be receiving 200,000 each as their monthly salary.

However Lukwago said that this hoodwinking since government has even failed to meet the 10,000 monthly salary it promised to LCI chairmen.

He has now asked them to concentrate on their own project which to push them out of poverty.