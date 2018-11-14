Lukwago warns KCCA against over taxing city dwellers

By Damali Mukhaye.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erais Lukwago has warned the technical wing against what he calls over taxing city dwellers to cover up the shortfall in their 2019/2020 budget.

This is after government allocated only 371 billion shillings to the authority out of a projected budget of over Shs 950, leaving a shortfall of over 600 billion.

According to Lukwago, the technical wing should not over burden the residents of Kampala but instead utilize the limited funds to cover priorities like drainage channels, market and roads.