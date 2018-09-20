Lukwago wants answers on city carnival cancellation

By Damali Mukhaye.

The lord mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago is seeking answers behind the cancellation of the city carnival and accountability of the money from the previous events

This comes ahead of the council sitting next week following cancellation of the event by the city Executive Director Jenifer Musisi who said the 1.9 billion shillings which had been collected would now be used to renovate city schools and health centers.

Addressing journalists at his office at city hall, Lukwago said accountability must be provided for money from the previous carnivals

He also says the executive director should shade more light on which schools and hospitals are to be renovated from the money that had been collected this year.