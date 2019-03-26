Lukwago to Mao- Stop fighting others

By Ritah Kemigisa.

The Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has been asked to stop fighting those who hold divergent ideas from his as the opposition eye the 2021 general election.

According to the Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Mao needs to stop sabotaging efforts of those in the opposition but instead work at having a unified opposition.

In their weekly press briefing and his social media page, Mao attacked the Butambala county MP Muwanga Kivumbi who accused him of being selfish after he announced his intentions to stand for presidency in 2021.

Now Lukwago says Mao’s critical response to response to Kivumbi will not intimidate anyone.

He further advises Mao to involve other political players and the civil society before making any decision.