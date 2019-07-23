Lukwago squeezes technical over garbage money

By Prossy Kisakye.

City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has tasked Kampala Capital City Authority’s technical wing to explain the delays in procuring garbage trucks.

This was during a council meeting after asking the technical wing how far the procurement process had gone since the money for the trucks was not included in this year’s budget.

Lukwago said the money for the trucks was meant to be released in this financial year’s budget, but no explanation has been given for the commission.

Government had earlier promised to procure 20 garbage trucks to help ease garbage collection in the city.

However, the Ag Executive Director Andrew Kitaka says they await an official explanation from Kampala minister on why the funding for trucks was omitted.