Lukwago salary case pushed to June

By Ruth Anderah.

High Court sets June 6th 2019 as a date to deliver a Judgement in a case where Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago filed seeking orders to compel KCCA pay his accumulated emoluments amounting to over 560 million shilling s for the 30 months he was forced out of office through what he terms as an unlawful impeachment by Councillors.

The date has been fixed by Justice Andrew Bashaija who heard this application.

Lukwago dragged KCCA, Attorney General, KCCA then executive director Jennifer Musisi and Kampala Minister Betty Kamaya over his alleged unlawful impeachment.

Lukwago is seeking orders compelling the respondents to release his accumulated emoluments and salary arrears for the period of December 2013 to May 2016.

Lukwago also wants court to declare the conduct of the respondents in continuing to freeze his emoluments without justification, as improper in law and further orders be made in respect to pay him damages for the psychological torture, mental anguish and emotion stress he has suffered.

