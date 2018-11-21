Lukwago salary case pushed to January 2019

By Ruth Anderah.

Hearing of a case in which Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago accuses the Executive Director KCCA Jennifer Musisi of failure to remit his salary has been pushed to January 9th 2019.

This matter was meant to come up for ruling today before High court judge Andrew Bashaija but this has not been possible due to the absence of the trial judge who is attending to other official duties outside the country.

Lukwagohas expressed disappointment with the rate at which this case has been handled but quickly adds that he is ready to follow the matter to its logical conclusion.

Among the issues which court is expected to pronounce its self on is whether KCCA’s failure to pay Lukwago salary from the month of December 2013 was lawful.

In 2017 Lukwago dragged to court the KCCA Executive Director, Minster for Kampala Betty Kamya, the Attorney General and KCCA for failing to pay his salary arrears amounting to 536 million shillings.