Lukwago hits out at Museveni over dishing out Money

By Ivan Ssenabulya.

Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has criticised president Museveni over the money he has been dishing out to youth groups in the city.

President Museveni on Thursday gave out 2.5 billion to various youth groups in the five divisions of Kampala.

Speaking to KFM Lukwago has attributed the move to loss of legitimacy by the president in Kampala.

He has however asked the youth to take the money but avoid being manipulated especially as the country heads for the 2021 general elections.

State house has however often defended the move saying its part of government’s youth empowerment program.