Lukwago happy with Musisi’s resignation

By Damali Mukhaye.

The lord mayor of Kampala capital city authority has welcomed the move by the executive director of the authority Jenipher Musisi resigning from her office attacking her for not respecting his colleagues during her seven year term.

Last evening, the Musisi shocked the country when she handed in her 21 resignation letter to president Museveni outlining her achievements and failures in her 7 term resign.

Addressing journalists at city hall, lukwago says that Musis did not respected her colleagues because she knows only president Museveni as her bosses asserting that she did not copy any of her colleagues in her resignation letter.

Lukwago says that he is now settled at his office with the exit of Musisi asserting that what they predicted has come to pass.

