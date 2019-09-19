Mayor Lukwago faults minister Kamya for allegedly frustrating his work

By Prossy Kisakye.

Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago has faulted the minister for Kampala Betty Kamya for allegedly making his work difficult.

This is after she wrote a letter to the lord mayor barring him from implementing any resolutions from the council meeting if the minutes are not signed.

The KCCAAct requires that all the minutes of the council be signed by the executive director, and the lord mayor in the presence of city lord Councillors then forwarded to the minister of Kampala for the final signature.

Lukwago had summoned the former executive director of KCCA, Jennifer Musisi and the former director legal affairs Charles Ouma to appear before the council on 26th September to explain the huge debt of over 47 billion left behind before their resignation.

However the minister says Lukwago has no powers to summon the duo before the minutes of the last seating are signed.

Lukwago argues that this is aimed at making his work difficult because these are matters of urgency which require immediate action.