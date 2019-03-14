Lukwago challenges division mayors

By Benjamin Jumbe.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has called on all Mayors to enact relevant policies and regulations or rules to promote sanitation improvement and compliance

He made the call during a mayors dialoguewhich was also attended by the KCCA Director Public Health and Environment, All Division Urban Mayors of Kampala, Metropolitan Mayors, Authority and Division Councillors and Kampala Division Town Clerks.

In his key note address, the Lord Mayor said while the city Authority has taken big strides towards citywide access to sanitation service levels, there remain some gaps in the sector that have to be tackled for a sustainable sector if SDG 6 is to be achieved.

He revealed that Statistics show that the collection rate for Feacal Sludge has improved from 43% in 2016 to 50% while Solid Waste is over 50% from 35% in 2016.

The Lord Mayor also urged the leaders to commit to providing Leadership in Municipalities to change the status of the communities, support citizen engagement and community awareness drives such as the Weyonje Campaign and re energize the Mayor’s Forum.