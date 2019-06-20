Lukwago attacks KCCA technical officers over transport leadership

By Damali Mukhaye.

The lord mayor of kampala Erias Lukwago has attacked the technical officers of Kampala Capital city authority for concentrating more of getting revenue from transport operators in the city rather than streamlining their administration.

Speaking to KFM, Lukwago says that KCCA officers have met president Museveni and law makers’ several times but they have never brought up the issue of streamlining leadership of taxis and boda boda operators.

He says instead of removing them completely, KCCA should focus on streamlining administration and management of taxi and boda Boda operators in the city.