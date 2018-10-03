Lukwago angered as KCCA staff snub council meeting

By Damali Mukhaye.

The bitter working relationship between Kampala Capital City Authority’s technical team and political team seems far from an end following a decision by the former to allegedly snub the meeting.

The meeting which had been called by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago two weeks ago to discuss a wide range of issues saw no one from the technical wing attending.

The Acting executive director, Samuel Serunkuuma wrote to Lukwago informing him that the technical staff were unable to attend yesterday’s council meeting because they would be engaged in a management meeting that sits every Tuesday,a letter which angered councilors.

They accused the technical staff of frustrating their work, arguing that such ‘arrogance’ and ‘disrespect’ of the person of the Lord Mayor paints a pale picture at the entire KCCA institution.

But Peter Kaujju, KCCA’s director of public and corporate affairs dismissed the allegations that the technical staff are frustrating efforts of council.