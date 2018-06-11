Lukwago and Kamya fail to agree

By Ruth Anderah.

The lord Mayor Erias lukwago and the minister for Kampala Betty Kamya have failed to resolve their differences out of court.

Lukwago says Kamya failed to turn up to the mediation meetings despite summons and thus had no option but to proceed with the hearing of the case.

Lukwago dragged Kamya to court accusing her of interfering with the executive powers of his office.

Lukwago claims his mandate to serve as the duly elected mayor of the city has been taken by Kamya who even took a decision on January 23rd 2018 to suspend council meetings where descisons to govern the city are made.

Today both Lukwago and Kamya’s lawyers, Chrisestom Katumba and McDusman Kabega appeared before high court judge Henrietta Wolayo who adjourned the case to 12th July after being informed that the minister was away for a cabinet meeting.

This was not agreeable to Lukwago and his lawyer Chrisestom Katumba who insisted that the minister was deceiving court because the president who chairs the cabinet meetings was traveling to Arua to send off slain Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga.