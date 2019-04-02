Lubowa hospital investment no necessary – FDC

By Damalie Mukhaye.

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has poked holes in govt plans to support a private investor to construct a 1.4tn shilling specialised hospital in Lubowa.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanakumbi, the spokesperson Ibrahim SsemujjuNganda said rather than guarantee the huge loan at the expense of Ugandan tax payers, govt should construct its own facility to benefit Ugandans

He also tasked the civil society to petition the Vatican over one of their own that is allegedly fleecing poor Ugandans.

Parliament last week gave the green light to government to guarantee the loan that is fund construction of the private specialised facility.

