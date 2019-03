By Damali Mukhaye.

There is has been low turn of voters at Makerere University during the ongoing guild elections which end this evening.

A number of students tell KFM that many students have not turned up because of heavy deployment while others said that they are disappointed with the previous guild.

According to the students, the previous guild passed the 15% tuition policy something which angered many.

Voting kicked off at 9 am across the whole university amidst heavy deployment.