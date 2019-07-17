Low levels of access to agricultural Finance worries bank of Uganda

By Moses Ndhaye.

The governor Bank of Uganda Prof Tumusiime Mutebile has asked financial institutions to come out with new affordable finance credit Innovations which can help farmers to access loans at low rates.

Officiating at the ongoing Annual Bankers Association, Mutebile said much as they introduced the agricultural Credit facility (ACF), its performance is still bad with many farmers failing to access some credit.

The conference is running under the theme De-risking financing and investment in agriculture to promote decent youth employment and inclusive growth.

The agriculture sector employees about 70% of the population.