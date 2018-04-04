Love in the air, former Kyambogo Guild President gets on one knee in the middle of the street

Former Kyambogo University guild president Christopher Saddam Buni made a public claim to Brenda Komugisha as he publicly proposed to her in the middle of the street.

Buni got down on one knee and proposed to Komugisha in the middle of Colville Street on March 2 shortly after the morning down pour.

Buni looked eager to pop the question and was not let down when Komugisha said ‘Yes’ and broke into tears. The love birds hugged tightly amidst cheers from friends and onlookers.

Buni is a dual MBA holder from Lingnan(University) college, and MBA holder of MIT Sloan Business School while Komugisha is a civil engineer, doing her Masters in Infrastructural Planning in Germany.

Buni was the Kyambogo University guild president from 2012 to 2013.

We wish you all the best guys.